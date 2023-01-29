,

Precious leads the charge – Raptors Reaction Podcast

Host Samson Folk details the Raptors win over the Blazers.

QR comment: spanishsupafly

Reggie Evans Award: Precious Achiuwa

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Raptors Reaction episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

2 thoughts on “Precious leads the charge – Raptors Reaction Podcast”

