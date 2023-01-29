Making the Case: Do you trade Fred VanVleet?

We've seen 3 Raptors entrenched in rumours this season: Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet. With the trade deadline coming up, I'll assess the pros and the cons of trading them and keeping them. We obviously can't say exactly what comes back in a trade, but I hope that everyone is okay with my forecasting/reading of the room on value. There are some factors I simply can't control for.

Here's the piece on Gary Trent Jr.

Let's talk about All-Star, Fred VanVleet. One of two players to ever receive a Finals MVP vote as a Raptor, VanVleet is a Cinderella story coming out of the mid-west as an undrafted player who reached heights he probably wouldn't have even expected. Initially, he just wanted to stick in the league, and he's absolutely thrived in it.

Here's why you trade VanVleet:

Firstly, you have to make peace with the idea that you're not getting a better player back, and the team isn't going to improve this season when you trade him. This is about hesitation to pay VanVleet's next contract -- where he is, reportedly, looking for around 4 years and $130 million -- and trying to turn that situation into more team-controlled value coming back. Not only do you have to worry about VanVleet's health and level of play going forward and how that meshes with his future contract, but you also have to factor in that he's going to be an unrestricted free agent and if he wants to leave the Raptors, he will.

Before we go on, keep in mind that this is simply the case for why he should be traded, I'll make it going the opposite way afterwards.

A lot of VanVleet's commentary around his and the teams play this season, seems to elevate himself. Not only has he openly complained about his role, but he's done it in a way that undermines the players who were getting possessions ahead of him at that time. Managing his image and perception is his right, and especially when so much money is on the line in a contract year -- other players do this as well -- but, it doesn't paint a perfect picture of harmony.

While VanVleet is playing some terrific basketball right now -- over his last 6 games (prior to the Portland game) he's averaging 28 & 7 on almost 50-percent from the floor, nearly 45-percent from three (on massive volume) and he hasn't missed a free throw -- his season has been marred by inconsistency. His 3-point shot might be back now, but he had similar stretches to his current one earlier in the season, before it fell off a cliff once again. The mechanics are a little bit more noisy, and the outcomes definitely are. Not to mention, for all the resurging and fun aspects of the offense? His defense at the point of attack has suffered tremendously.

This is the first year of VanVleet's career where his team is better defensively with him off the floor. And they're not a little bit better, they're a lot better. Teams are shooting a great deal more free throws, and an astounding 6-percent better at the rim when he's out there, and it's correlated with his, now, more porous presence at the point of attack. There's a version of VanVleet in the past who could keep the play in front of him, but that's not who he's been this season. His off-ball stuff is still pretty slick, and those hands remain very heavy, but guards have to get out in front.

Part of this, of course, is the Raptors complete disregard for traditional rim protection. Rotating in from all places on the court, except the middle, they have less time to change shots at the basket when VanVleet is less of a deterrent. Other teams are definitely noticing this, and have to wonder if VanVleet would be far better suited for a more conservative defensive scheme at this point. One that they can provide, and one that the Raptors can't.

He's been managing the health of his back, his knees, and his hips. He needs a role with a bit less grit n grind in it, and less minutes. Other teams that want to bring in a player with significant winning pedigree, a couple elite NBA skills, and many above-average ones, should look at adding him. The Raptors are searching for draft capital, and interesting young players in return. None of which become immediately expensive, and are perhaps better fits to grow alongside Scottie Barnes.

VanVleet is a franchise legend, and will hopefully return to a standing ovation when he does, if he leaves. However, it could be best for both parties if they part ways.

Okay, let's make the case for why he should stay.