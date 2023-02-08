Time to Trade for the Future – Confederacy of Dunks

On this episode, we talk about what should happen and what really will happen before tomorrow's trade deadline.

Season 10, Episode 277

RAPTORS: The big question on everyone’s mind is, what should they do at the deadline? We’ll also take a look at what we expect will actually happen.

NBA: Woj and Shams are the kings of deadline news, but what if a random celebrity were to take over? Who would it be and how would they break the news? Lastly, we’ll give our thoughts on the Brooklyn and Dallas deal.

With Alex Pavone and Matt McCready!

