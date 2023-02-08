Gameday: Spurs @ Raptors, February 8

With the trade deadline looming on Thursday, the Raptors players will get one last chance to prove why they belong. And yes, Toronto may be back at home, but they face a western conference opponent for the eighth straight game. Lucky for them it’s the third-worst record in the NBA in town.

Toronto will look to replicate their last performance against San Antonio where they blew out the Spurs 143-100 on their home court on November 2.

Raptors scope (25-30, 11th in East | Offensive rating: 11th | Defensive rating: 18th)

Last five games: @ Grizzlies 106- 103 W, @ Rockets 117- 111 W, @ Jazz 131- 128 L, @ Suns 114- 106 L, @ Trail Blazers 123- 105 W

It was a successful west-coast road trip for the Raptors as they were able to win four out of the seven games on the road. They enter today’s contest on a two-game winning streak and look to keep the streak rolling.

Spurs scope (14-40, 14th in West | Offensive rating: 10th | Defensive rating: 28th)

Last five games: @ Bulls 128-104 L, vs 76ers 137- 125 L, vs Kings 119- 109 L, vs Wizards 127-106 L, vs Suns 128- 118 L

San Antonio has been on quite a slump lately as they’ve lost their past nine games and it would be quite embarrassing if Toronto fails to add to the misery.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EST | TV: TSN 1/4/5 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Raptors Lineup

Same story as of late for Toronto, O.G. Anunoby (wrist) is out again and could possibly have played his last game for the Raptors with the interest he’s drawn from other teams and Otto Porter Jr’s season is over (toe).

PG: Fred VanVleet, Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: Scottie Barnes, Juancho Hernangomez

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko, Khem Birch

Spurs Lineup

The Spurs have a lot of players that are questionable right now – Keldon Johnson (ankle,) Tre Jones (foot,) Charles Bassey ( undisclosed) and Jeremy Sochan (back.) The only confirmed candidates that are out, for now, are Romeo Langford (thigh,) Devin Vassell (knee) and new acquisition Dewayne Dedmon (coach’s decision.)

PG: Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley

SG: Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott

SF: Stanley Johnson, Dominick Barlow

PF: Keita Bates-Diop, Isaiah Roby

C: Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins

The Line

Toronto is favoured heavily by 9.5 points and the Over/Under is sitting at 234.5.