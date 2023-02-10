Pascal Siakam named All-Star reserve replacement

The ratio of All-NBA selections to All-Star appearances is now 1:1!
While it was somewhat of a surprise that Siakam wasn’t originally named an All-Star, he will be making his second appearance next Sunday in Utah. Pascal is averaging 25 points and 6.2 assists (both career-highs) along with eight rebounds per game.
Siakam’s first All-Star nod came in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors now have an representative at the All-Star game in nine of the last 10 seasons (Tampa 2021 the odd year out, which many Raptors fans don’t even count anyway).