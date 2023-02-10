Pascal Siakam named All-Star reserve replacement

Spicy P, P Skills, whatever you want to call him. He's going after all.

Those three players are expected to place Phoenix's Kevin Durant, Golden State's Steph Curry and New Orleans' Zion Williamson, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2023

The ratio of All-NBA selections to All-Star appearances is now 1:1!

While it was somewhat of a surprise that Siakam wasn’t originally named an All-Star, he will be making his second appearance next Sunday in Utah. Pascal is averaging 25 points and 6.2 assists (both career-highs) along with eight rebounds per game.

Siakam’s first All-Star nod came in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors now have an representative at the All-Star game in nine of the last 10 seasons (Tampa 2021 the odd year out, which many Raptors fans don’t even count anyway).