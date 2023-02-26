Gameday: Raptors @ Cavaliers, February 26

The Toronto Raptors will look to stretch their 4 game win streak to 5 games against the Cleveland Cavaliers,

Before you know it, the Toronto Raptors are suddenly on a 4-game winning streak.

The Raptors will be playing their second night of a back-to-back tonight in Cleveland and will look to stretch it to 5 games with a win.

Congratulations to Fred VanVleet and his family and congratulations to the Toronto Raptors on their 2023 NBA championship. https://t.co/JGKODZWabj — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 26, 2023

A huge congrats to Fred VanVleet on his third child. You know what that means Toronto…

Raptors: The Raptors are coming fresh off a win in a tight game against the Detroit Pistons. Pascal Siakam once again took over the game and led the Raptors to a victory.

With and without the absence of VanVleet, Siakam has been a crucial part of this team and the 4 game winning streak the team is currently on.

This ankle-breaker from Siakam to Isaiah Livers and the and-1 is pure gold.

Siakam finished the night with 29 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. He stuffed the stat sheet in a meaningful win.

Behind Siakam, Gary Trent Jr was second in scoring.

Here is your daily Trent Jr clutch three. He was a bit inconsistent but stepped up when it mattered most. He ended the game with 19 points.

Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby both had a rough shooting game but will have their chance to bounce back tonight. Jakob Poeltl was solid for the first half of the game but didn’t seem to play as much during the second half for some reason. He ended the night with 9 points and 14 rebounds along with 4 assists.

Precious Achuiwa did bits off the bench, scoring 10 points and added a much-needed boost along with Chris Boucher and Jeff Dowtin Jr. This team with VanVleet is going to be fun.

Cavaliers: The Cavaliers are currently on a 3 game losing streak heading into tonight after playing the Atlanta Hawks two nights ago.

We’ve had their number so far, beating them in all 3 games and it is time for the season series sweep.

The Cavs have loads of talented players to look out for. The main ones are Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland (who scored 33 points last game), Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00pm EDT | TV: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4

Raptors Lineup

Fred VanVleet remains out for personal reasons. Dalano Banton and Ron Harper Jr. are with the Raptors 905. Otto Porter Jr. is done for the season.

PG: Scottie Barnes, Jeff Dowtin Jr, Malachi Flynn

SG: Gary Trent Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby, Juancho Hernangomez, Joe Wieskamp

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa, Christian Koloko

Cavs Lineup

PG: Darius Garland, Raul Neto, Ricky Rubio,

SG: Donovan Mitchell, Danny Green, Lamar Stevens

SF: Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman

PF: Evan Mobley, Dean Wade, Isaiah Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen, Robin Lopez

Upcoming Regular Season Schedule

Bulls @ Raptors, Feb 28

Raptors @ Wizards, March 2