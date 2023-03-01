,

The Wizards Doubleheader and signing Will Barton – Raptors Weekly Podcast

Host Samson Folk brings on his pal Baker, the DMV Ambassador, to talk about the Raptors double header, and to learn about Will Barton.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Image created by Samson Folk.

5 thoughts on “The Wizards Doubleheader and signing Will Barton – Raptors Weekly Podcast”

