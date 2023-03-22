Quick Reaction: Pacers 118, Raptors 114

C O. Anunoby 37 MIN, 7 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 2-13 FG, 1-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Very rough shooting night for OG, despite getting good looks on most of his attempts, couldn’t buy a three and missed plenty crucial ones late in the game, defense also wasn’t that great.

A+ P. Siakam 40 MIN, 31 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 11-17 FG, 0-2 3FG, 9-11 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/- Siam did all he could tonight, he drew double teams as usual and really picked apart this pacers defense as a passer but as a scorer he was also relentless in his pursuit of rim attempts and in the 4th quarter he went on a bag scoring 18 of his 31 in that quarter alone, which is a career high for him.

A J. Poeltl 36 MIN, 23 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 10-12 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-9 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- Jakob was a force inside the paint as a scorer, hit a bunch of push shots and floaters and just dominated that area along with the glass, defense was a tad worse than the level we are used to him playing it, lot of close pull up middys on his watch.

C- W. Barton 22 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/- Things started off well for Barton’s as he hit some shots early but once again he just went completely cold and provided no value on the floor.

C+ F. VanVleet 43 MIN, 28 PTS, 2 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 7-22 FG, 3-12 3FG, 11-12 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -9 +/- Extremely rough shooting night for Fred, missed a look of looks from three that were used to him making for quite some time, relentless driving led to a lot of free throws, he also found Jakob in the pick and roll a lot tonight, defense was subpar as he did a poor job keeping the ball in front of him.

B- C. Boucher 28 MIN, 11 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Boucher did well as a rim protector and rebounder during his minutes and heals provided a nice off ball scoring punch at the rim.

C+ J. Dowtin Jr. 06 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/- Only played 6 minutes early on, thought he played fine and was working hard on defense.

C+ C. Koloko 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/- Some solid possessions on defense for CK in his limited time.

B+ M. Flynn 18 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- Malachi’s jumper looked good today, he hit some crucial threes and really made the most of his limited shot attempts