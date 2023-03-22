Quick Reaction: Pacers 118, Raptors 114

|Pacers
|118
|Final
|114
|Raptors
C
|O. Anunoby37 MIN, 7 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 2-13 FG, 1-7 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/-
Very rough shooting night for OG, despite getting good looks on most of his attempts, couldn’t buy a three and missed plenty crucial ones late in the game, defense also wasn’t that great.
A+
|P. Siakam40 MIN, 31 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 11-17 FG, 0-2 3FG, 9-11 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 0 +/-
Siam did all he could tonight, he drew double teams as usual and really picked apart this pacers defense as a passer but as a scorer he was also relentless in his pursuit of rim attempts and in the 4th quarter he went on a bag scoring 18 of his 31 in that quarter alone, which is a career high for him.
A
|J. Poeltl36 MIN, 23 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 10-12 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-9 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/-
Jakob was a force inside the paint as a scorer, hit a bunch of push shots and floaters and just dominated that area along with the glass, defense was a tad worse than the level we are used to him playing it, lot of close pull up middys on his watch.
C-
|W. Barton22 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -3 +/-
Things started off well for Barton’s as he hit some shots early but once again he just went completely cold and provided no value on the floor.
C+
|F. VanVleet43 MIN, 28 PTS, 2 REB, 11 AST, 2 STL, 7-22 FG, 3-12 3FG, 11-12 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -9 +/-
Extremely rough shooting night for Fred, missed a look of looks from three that were used to him making for quite some time, relentless driving led to a lot of free throws, he also found Jakob in the pick and roll a lot tonight, defense was subpar as he did a poor job keeping the ball in front of him.
B-
|C. Boucher28 MIN, 11 PTS, 6 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 4-10 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
Boucher did well as a rim protector and rebounder during his minutes and heals provided a nice off ball scoring punch at the rim.
C+
|J. Dowtin Jr.06 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -5 +/-
Only played 6 minutes early on, thought he played fine and was working hard on defense.
C+
|C. Koloko10 MIN, 0 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 7 +/-
Some solid possessions on defense for CK in his limited time.
B+
|M. Flynn18 MIN, 8 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/-
Malachi’s jumper looked good today, he hit some crucial threes and really made the most of his limited shot attempts
B
|Nick Nurse
Went away from Barton as a closer after starting him which was nice, benched Dowtin for some unknown reason, Nurse had to dip deeper in the bench due to all the injuries so it’s tough to place too much fault onto him, but he ran solid rotations for what it’s worth.
Things We Saw
- Pascal Siakam played like a man possessed in the 4th quarter, really great on the glass and showed off his touch yet again.
- This team is not built to suffer multiple injuries like it did tonight, Gary, Precious, and Scottie have to return ASAP.
