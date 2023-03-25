The Foggy Back up PG Picture

Despite the divide (or chasm) that has developed between fans opinions on Fred VanVleet, there's no denying that his past couple months of play have been significantly better than his first couple. Coinciding with VanVleet's resurgence, was a dip from Pascal Siakam. The Raptors offense hasn't hit a peak this season. Part of that is due to the inconsistent performances across the roster. Part of it is due to the Raptors lack of production at the back up point guard position.

Whether you consider Scottie Barnes, or Pascal Siakam the point guard in staggered lineups - it doesn't really matter. The Raptors haven't been getting around the usage question, because even with Barnes & Siakam moving the Raptors through actions, the Raptors haven't been able to properly fill the roles around them as far as spacing and second-side ball handling goes.

They drafted Malachi Flynn at the back end of the first round in 2020, and he has a year and a bit guaranteed on his contract. They signed Will Barton to a minimum deal off the buyout market. They signed Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract at the start of this season. Which one of these guys can give you something in a play-in game, or a playoff series? I think the best player here, is Dowtin Jr.