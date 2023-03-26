Gameday: Wizards vs Raptors, March 26

The Raptors have a huge game coming up tonight as they can further separate themselves from the Washington Wizards who are also eyeing a Play-In spot. It’s the tie-breaking game for the series this season as they previously traded wins three weeks ago.

Wizards scope (33-41, 11th in East | Offensive rating: 16th | Defensive rating: 21st)

Last five games: vs Spurs 136-124 W, vs Nuggets 104-118 L, @ Magic 112-122 L, vs Kings 118-132 L, @ Cavaliers 94- 117 L.

Just a few weeks ago the Wizards and Raptors were fighting each other for a Play-In spot and now Washington has fallen off quite hard. They’ve only been able to win three games out of their last ten. Washington has quite a tough schedule remaining and if they want to make one last push for the Play-In, this is a must-win scenario for them.

Raptors scope (36-38, 9th in East | Offensive rating: 15th | Defensive rating: 14th)

Last five games: vs Pistons 118-97 W, vs Pacers 114-118 L, @ Bucks 111-118 L, vs Timberwolves 122-107 W, vs Thunder 128-111 L.

It’s been a very mediocre season for the Raptors who have been hovering around .500 for quite a while now. In fact, their last ten games prove how mediocre it’s been as they won five out of the ten. This is now the third game out of the four in their homestand and they’ll look to keep the winning going after a comfortable win against Detroit on Friday night.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 PM EST | TV: SN1, SN NOW | Radio: SN 590

Raptors Lineup

Toronto’s got quite a large injury report. Otto Porter Jr.’s season has been over for quite some time now (toe.) Dalano Banton (thumb) is one of three members that are out tonight. Joe Wieskamp (hamstring) and Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) are the remaining members that are out. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Scottie Barnes (wrist) are available tonight.

PG: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Malachi Flynn

SG: Scottie Barnes, Will Barton, Ron Harper Jr.

SF: O.G. Anunoby

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Precious Achiuwa, Thaddeus Young

C: Jakob Poeltl, Christian Koloko

Wizards Lineup

The Wizards injury report is much smaller but it’s still big in terms of impact on the outcome of the game. They’ll be without Bradley Beal (knee) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Monte Morris (groin.)

PG: Delon Wright, Jordan Goodwin, Kendrick Nunn, Quenton Jackson

SG: Corey Kispert, Johnny Davis

SF: Deni Avdija

PF: Kristaps Porzingis, Anthony Gill, Xavier Cooks, Isaiah Todd

C: Daniel Gafford, Taj Gibson, Jay Huff

The Line

Toronto is favoured by 9.5 points and the over/under is at 220.5.