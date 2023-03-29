Scottie Barnes leads the Wings

Conversations about the Toronto Raptors have been rife with discord. Anytime a young star has a presence on a team, competing conceptions of their impact and ceiling are argued to death, and the process of how they achieve that aforementioned ceiling is also argued to death. Other players help, or hurt, or help and hurt, but they do something, and so further stances must be taken regarding that interplay.

The fandom argues about it. Rumors concerning the players with overlapping skillsets fly frequently. It all wreaks of a very strong "This town ain't big enough for the 3 of us." vibe. Is it true? Maybe, I don't know, who cares. Everyone's stance is already firm on this stuff and we'll see how it shakes out in the summer. What's new? Well, the Raptors 3 marquee wings -- Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby -- linked up for a sterling performance between all of them. The town is big enough, for a night.

All north of 20 points. All north of 50-percent from the field. All with 5 assists or more. And three pretty great defensive performances to boot, with Anunoby lapping the field on that end - as he's meant to.