Quick Reaction: Raptors 120, Hornets 100

A O. Anunoby 29 MIN, 17 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- Two big dunks in the first quarter and he really helped keep Toronto in the game during the frame. He showcased some nice handles tonight. One of his only mistakes came in the third quarter throwing a bad outlet pass but he made up for it immediately with a three-pointer in the following possession.

A P. Siakam 35 MIN, 22 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-16 FG, 0-2 3FG, 6-7 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- Siakam started the game with two airballs and it looked like it was going to be a bad outing for him but the second quarter was much better and he kept improving as the game went on. He also helped out massively on the defensive end tonight.

B J. Poeltl 22 MIN, 10 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/- Poeltl’s best performance came in the second quarter during Toronto’s big runs to take the lead but he was pretty consistent throughout the whole game.

F S. Barnes 29 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/- Barnes had arguably his worst game of the season tonight, maybe even his career. Also in the first half attempting an alley-oop that wasn’t really there was not the best decision. He was playing great up to this game though and the team had his back tonight so we’ll let this performance slide.

A F. VanVleet 27 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-5 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/- Passive in the first half as he only had two field goal attempts, but he was playmaking and playing amazing defence. He got going during the third quarter with two free throws and a three-pointer in the following possession. It would have been an A+ if he was more consistent but great perseverance tonight from VanVleet.

A+ C. Boucher 27 MIN, 21 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 3-4 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 20 +/- Boucher was amazing in the first half as he was leading the team in points going into halftime. He was a big part of keeping the Raptors in the game just like Anunoby when most of the team was struggling early on.

C J. Dowtin Jr. 12 MIN, 1 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Didn’t really contribute too much but he brought some good energy on the defensive end.

C+ C. Koloko 11 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/- It doesn’t look like he did much tonight but Koloko brought great energy down low. He almost had a huge highlight with a putback, but the big man got fouled on the play.

A+ W. Barton 20 MIN, 20 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-12 FG, 6-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 26 +/- Barton has struggled mightily as a shooter for the Raptors but it was nice to see him make some jumpers tonight. His confidence grew during the game as he pulled up for his third three-ball of the game right in the defender’s face. He’s probably not too happy with Achiuwa dropping his assist but what a game from Barton. It’ll be great for the team if he can keep up the shooting.

C+ P. Achiuwa 15 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/- Almost a Shaqtin’ a Fool moment for Achiuwa as he dropped a pass from Barton that was an easy dunk before redeeming himself from a Siakam dish during the same play. Outside of that, it was a solid performance.

Inc R. Harper Jr. 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Garbage time.

Inc M. Flynn 04 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Garbage time.

Inc D. Banton 03 MIN, 1 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Garbage time.