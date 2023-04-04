Quick Reaction: Raptors 120, Hornets 100

|Raptors
|120
|Final
|100
|Hornets
A
|O. Anunoby29 MIN, 17 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/-
Two big dunks in the first quarter and he really helped keep Toronto in the game during the frame. He showcased some nice handles tonight. One of his only mistakes came in the third quarter throwing a bad outlet pass but he made up for it immediately with a three-pointer in the following possession.
A
|P. Siakam35 MIN, 22 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 8-16 FG, 0-2 3FG, 6-7 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/-
Siakam started the game with two airballs and it looked like it was going to be a bad outing for him but the second quarter was much better and he kept improving as the game went on. He also helped out massively on the defensive end tonight.
B
|J. Poeltl22 MIN, 10 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 3 +/-
Poeltl’s best performance came in the second quarter during Toronto’s big runs to take the lead but he was pretty consistent throughout the whole game.
F
|S. Barnes29 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0-7 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -3 +/-
Barnes had arguably his worst game of the season tonight, maybe even his career. Also in the first half attempting an alley-oop that wasn’t really there was not the best decision. He was playing great up to this game though and the team had his back tonight so we’ll let this performance slide.
A
|F. VanVleet27 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-5 3FG, 5-6 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 12 +/-
Passive in the first half as he only had two field goal attempts, but he was playmaking and playing amazing defence. He got going during the third quarter with two free throws and a three-pointer in the following possession. It would have been an A+ if he was more consistent but great perseverance tonight from VanVleet.
A+
|C. Boucher27 MIN, 21 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 6-8 FG, 3-4 3FG, 6-7 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 20 +/-
Boucher was amazing in the first half as he was leading the team in points going into halftime. He was a big part of keeping the Raptors in the game just like Anunoby when most of the team was struggling early on.
C
|J. Dowtin Jr.12 MIN, 1 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/-
Didn’t really contribute too much but he brought some good energy on the defensive end.
C+
|C. Koloko11 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-2 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 8 +/-
It doesn’t look like he did much tonight but Koloko brought great energy down low. He almost had a huge highlight with a putback, but the big man got fouled on the play.
A+
|W. Barton20 MIN, 20 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 7-12 FG, 6-9 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 26 +/-
Barton has struggled mightily as a shooter for the Raptors but it was nice to see him make some jumpers tonight. His confidence grew during the game as he pulled up for his third three-ball of the game right in the defender’s face. He’s probably not too happy with Achiuwa dropping his assist but what a game from Barton. It’ll be great for the team if he can keep up the shooting.
C+
|P. Achiuwa15 MIN, 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 9 +/-
Almost a Shaqtin’ a Fool moment for Achiuwa as he dropped a pass from Barton that was an easy dunk before redeeming himself from a Siakam dish during the same play. Outside of that, it was a solid performance.
Inc
|R. Harper Jr.04 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|M. Flynn04 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/-
Garbage time.
Inc
|D. Banton03 MIN, 1 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/-
Garbage time.
A
|Nick Nurse
A surprising ten-man rotation tonight until garbage time as Nurse usually keeps the rotations tight. The team was off to a very slow start but the timeouts by Nurse got the team rolling again. Not a big fan of leaving Siakam and Anunoby out there late in the game but he was making sure the win got secured.
Things We Saw
- A concerning 15-6 start in favour of the Hornets must have had some fans thinking this can’t be happening.
- A 15-0 run during the second quarter for Toronto changed the momentum of the game and the Raptors never looked back.
- The bench comes alive. Although it was mostly Boucher and Barton tonight, the second unit gave the Raptors pop when they needed it.
- Toronto completes the season series sweep on the Hornets as all four games were won by double digits. Total domination by the Raptors.
2 thoughts on “Quick Reaction: Raptors 120, Hornets 100”
