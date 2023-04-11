Time to Play – Confederacy of Dunks

This week, we're talking about what we want out of the play-in, if Nick Nurse quit on the team, how we'd make players care about the play-in and which playoff series we're looking forward to the most.

Season 10, Episode 284

Joining us this week: He’s got a new comedy special called “Live in a Bowling Alley,” Comedian Graham Kay! Last but not least, she’s a comedian and writer featured on places like Raptors HQ, Yahoo Sports and more, it’s Chelsea Leite!

This week’s topics:

(00:00) – Intro and off-season announcement

(07:16) – Raptors: The Play-in. What is there to look forward to or care about?

(19:56) – Raptors: Has Nick Nurse quit on the team?

(35:28) – NBA: If you could design the in-season tournament, how would you make players care about it?

(50:04) – NBA: Which playoff series are you the most excited for?

