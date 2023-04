Fred VanVleet’s jumper was the Raptors season

Much has been made of Fred VanVleet's place on the Toronto Raptors. He was shrouded in trade rumors, public conversations about his looming free agency (even though he hasn't declined his option yet), and subjected to more fan criticism than at any other part of his career. His existence has been polarized.

I don't think either of the extremes reflect the truth of VanVleet's game, and like with many things you'll find it in the middle ground, but the thing that isn't up for debate at all: VanVleet was essential and intrinsic to how the Raptors have operated for the past 3 seasons. Prior to that he was a plus-minus king, a super-sub, a flamethrower who existed in the periphery.

He was better than many people thought this season. He was also quietly, then loudly failing at things that had become staples of his game.