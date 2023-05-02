These playoffs have been unbelievable. Only a day after Steph Curry drops 50 in a Game-7 win, Nikola Jokic and James Harden go bananas in their own wins. There’s been so much good basketball.
Who’ve you all got in the Finals? I had Milwaukee beating Denver, so, you know.
Warriors-Lakers is going to be an unbelievable amount of fun. I had long hoped that we’d get more bouts of Curry-James, and it’s incredible that it’s happened. The odds of two players facing one another in the playoffs is slim, let alone so many years after all those Finals duels. Awesome.
Still, nothing on the Raptors front. Enjoy the good hoop without any of the drama, I say.
Day 9/59: Countdown to Change
