Day 19/59: Countdown to Change

Watching the playoffs with no rooting interest is both wonderful and frustrating. Some of the performances have been outrageous, but the tactical evolutions through series have been spectacular to watch. It makes me yearn for the days of the Raptors doing the same thing.

Which, who knows when that will come!? Toronto was awesome after the trade deadline, has lots of talent, and is probably making the right move for its short-term viability in adding a new coach. Plus, a late-lottery rookie could contribute right away, depending on the pick of course. Is it possible that the Raptors are back in the playoffs and fighting past the first round as early as next season?