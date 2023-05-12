Watching the playoffs with no rooting interest is both wonderful and frustrating. Some of the performances have been outrageous, but the tactical evolutions through series have been spectacular to watch. It makes me yearn for the days of the Raptors doing the same thing.
Which, who knows when that will come!? Toronto was awesome after the trade deadline, has lots of talent, and is probably making the right move for its short-term viability in adding a new coach. Plus, a late-lottery rookie could contribute right away, depending on the pick of course. Is it possible that the Raptors are back in the playoffs and fighting past the first round as early as next season?
12 thoughts on “Day 19/59: Countdown to Change”
Great information shared.. really enjoyed reading this post thank you author for sharing this post .. appreciated
Nice post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
çok yararlı bir paylaşım olmuş teşekkür ederim çok işime yarıcak.
ucuz takipçi satın al
Yazdığınız yazıdaki bilgiler altın değerinde çok teşekkürler bi kenara not aldım.
There is definately a lot to find out about this subject. I like all the points you made
naturally like your web site however you need to take a look at the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I will surely come again again.
I do not even understand how I ended up here, but I assumed this publish used to be great
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your site in my social networks!