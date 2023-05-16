The WNBA in Toronto was a huge success. So what’s next?

The WNBA came to Toronto, and it was one great night. Here's how to make that night last forever.

The WNBA in Toronto was nothing short of extraordinary. As they say, the vibes were immaculate. The weather was perfectly sunny. So sunny Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper was unsure of her winter-inspired game fit until Twitter told her to go for it anyway and she did. Copper said, “I really love Twitter, I love ya’ll out here for giving me that confidence back for real because I was really second-guessing it.”

The tickets sold out in minutes, the merchandise was sold out after halftime, the fan signs got applause breaks and the end of the game got a standing ovation.

That’s how warm and positive the whole experience was. It was a perfect night.

So, what’s next? WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said herself that Toronto is “very high on the list” of about 10 cities they are currently entertaining. So how do we, as fans, keep the momentum going to turn our WNBA franchise dreams into a reality? Here are a few tips…

Pick a team: If you haven’t yet, go through the WNBA rosters and pick a team to call your own. It’s hard to be a fan without a rooting interest. I did years ago with the Phoenix Mercury because I love the G.O.A.T, the player Kobe Bryant nick-named “the White Mamba,” Diana Taurasi. Maybe you want to root for one of this year’s superteams, the Aces or the Liberty. Or you want to get in early on some young exciting rookies on the Lynx, Dream, or Fever. Maybe you have a personal connection to another city or you simply enjoy the colorway of the Chicago Sky (honestly that baby blue and gold is NICE). Either way, picking a team before Toronto has one will help you get into the game and stay emotionally connected. But be ready to drop them in second place when Toronto gets announced! WATCH THE GAMES: WNBA games are more accessible in Canada than ever before. Whether on cable or via WNBA league pass (only $30/season), showing the league that Canada is tuning into games is huge! Plus, the hoops are insanely high quality, and the season is staggered with the NBA so you can get your ball fix all year round. Use social media. Get interactive with the game. Tweet along with other fans during the game, follow the league on Insta and Tik Tok and share the highlights. Show the world why the W is worth watching. Get to know the players and their stories: Many of you probably know about Brittney Griner and her wrongful detainment in Russia throughout most of 2022. But many players in the W have vast playing experience in different leagues all over the world. Even Canada’s own Bridget Carleton was playing for Perfumerias Avenida of FIBA’s Women’s EuroLeague until last week Sunday before joining the Lynx for training camp. There are so many fascinating women, non-binary and trans people in the league, and every time I learn about someone new, it is its own rewarding experience. Keep putting the pressure on Canadian media: For those rooting for a franchise, we can’t let the momentum stop here. The Canada game is over, both NHL and NBA playoffs continue, the MLB is in full swing, and the WNBA regular season is about to begin! Make sure Canadian outlets continue to show interest in the game and keep making it accessible.

To those who hope to keep making this dream a reality, I look forward to seeing you on social media and sharing our love of the game together.