Forgetful Curator: Ep 1, Adon Moss

Welcome to the Forgetful Curator - a conversation with some of your favourite personalities who cover the Toronto Raptors.

Welcome to the Forgetful Curator – a conversation with some of your favourite personalities who cover the Toronto Raptors. We dive deep into their careers, and why they chose to cover the team in the way that they do. We take a look at some of their favourite Raptor moments and their takes on the team going forward.

In this week’s episode, host Nigel Nicholas sits down with Raptors Republic writer and podcast personality Adon Moss.

Please feel free to follow Nigel @nigelnicholas and Adon @AdonMoss

Topics: