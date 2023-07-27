Best and Worst NBA Contracts and a Divisive Fan Base – Confederacy of Dunks

On the podcast this week, we're talking about the best and worst NBA contracts, Team Canada rotation for qualifiers, a re-brand for the looming season and the current state of fan divisiveness.

Off-season Funhouse: Episode 292

Joining us this week: You know him from shows like Pretty Hard Cases and The Beaverton, it’s Miguel Rivas! You know him from shows like The Amazing Gayl Pile and The Frankie Drake Mysteries, it’s Daniel Stolfi!

(00:00) – Intro and SeaDoo attire check-in

(05:39) – NBA: Jaylen Brown signs the biggest contract in NBA history ($304 million). Which non-rookie contract is the best and which is the worst?

(23:14) – NBA: What is the best rotation for the Canadian Men’s Basketball team qualifier?

(33:40) – RAPTORS: How would you save the upcoming season with some updated branding?

(45:06) – RAPTORS: Is this the most divisive the Raptors fan base has ever been?

