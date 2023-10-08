Gameday: Kings vs Raptors, October 8

It’s been a long, confusion offseason but the Raptors begin their 29th campaign in Vancouver for their first of four preseason games.

Kings Scope

Sacramento was one of the most exciting teams to watch last season, finally breaking a 16 year playoff drought behind Coach of the Year Mike Brown. Beams were lit with regularity but the Kings lost their first round matchup in seven tough games to Golden State.

Their core hasn’t changed, however one new addition has De’Aaron Fox excited.

DeAaron Fox on EuroLeague MVP & newest Sacramento King Sasha Vezenkov:



“It’s crazy how he shoots, one of our shooting drills, it’s 150 shots, and he missed 7. He is up there with some of the best shooters in the world.”



The 6’9”, 28 year old forward averaged 17.0 PPG & 6.1 RPG… pic.twitter.com/bkCC8ypLX9 — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) October 7, 2023

Raptors scope

Fans will get their first real look at Darko Rajakovic.

It’s gonna be a special year ✨



Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/IQRBJ4dT0l — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 7, 2023

Maybe some questions will be answered too. The first one is who starts at point guard? The practice runs in Vancouver seem to point towards Dennis Schroder, with Gary Trent Jr. coming off the bench.

Jama Mahlalela is back after spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Warriors. He will be overseeing the offence and had great things to say about a variety of players.

Another day down for Toronto's training camp pic.twitter.com/JltynF9BAL — Raptors Republic (@raptorsrepublic) October 6, 2023

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8pm EDT | TV: Sportsnet 1, Sportsnet 1 4K

Kings Lineup

PG: De’Aaron Fox, Davion Mitchell, Jordan Ford

SG: Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk, Chris Duarte, Jeremy Lamb, Jaylen Nowell, Keon Ellis, Colby Jones

SF: Harrison Barnes, Kessler Edwards, Deonte Burton, Jalen Slawson

PF: Keegan Murray, Sasha Vezenkov, Trey Lyles

C: Domantas Sabonis, Alex Len, JaVale McGee, Chance Comanche

Raptors Lineup

Precious Achiuwa strained his left groin during training camp workouts. He won’t play and will be further evaluated when the team returns to Toronto. Christian Koloko (respiratory issues) is out indefinitely.

PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn, Markquis Nowell, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Otto Porter Jr, Garrett Temple, Ron Harper Jr.

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Jakob Poeltl, Makur Maker

The Line

It’s preseason lol.

Remaining Raptors Preseason Schedule

Sunday Oct 15 vs Cairns (in Toronto)

Tuesday Oct 17 @ Bulls

Friday Oct 20 vs Wizards (in Toronto)