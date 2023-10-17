Gameday: Raptors @ Bulls, October 17

Here are two teams that have carved out similar paths the last couple of seasons.

Both arguably overachieved in 2021-22, disappointed as play-in exits in April (although Diar DeRozan still has one on the Raps) and made little moves at both the trade deadline and offseason.

Raptors scope

Toronto defeated Sacramento two Sundays ago, had an entire week off for some reason, and then blew out the Cairns Taipans. The Raptors are averaging 32 assists per game in the preseason and have shot over 50 percent from the field in both games. Three point shooting (34.3%) could use a slight uptick, but that’s a ten percent increase from last year’s dreadful display at this time. The starters should play a bit more as a dress rehearsal for the regular season. Add Gary Trent Jr. to that list, although he’s well aware of his sixth man role at the moment.

Gary Trent Jr. on his role so far, wants to start but — “Obviously the first two games I've been coming off the bench; practices I've been with the second unit … so the writing's on the wall. So just continue to go come in help and help to win as much as I can.” — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) October 16, 2023

Bulls Scope

Expect Chicago’s regular starting lineup to play after sitting out in Denver. Patrick Williams has to be the X-factor entering his fourth year. Like Scottie Barnes, Williams came out of Florida State as the fourth overall pick. Pat was also one of only 10 guys leaguewide to play in all 82 games last season (Nikola Vucevic also accomplished that). Williams scored 20 points against the Nuggets on Sunday.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 8pm EDT | TV: TSN 1/4

Raptors Lineup

Achiuwa is questionable for tomorrow’s preseason game in Chicago. Rajakovic says they’ll continue to play it safe with Porter, who’s coming off a lost season, but he’s getting closer to playing. “That moment is approaching.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 16, 2023

PG: Dennis Schroder, Malachi Flynn, Markquis Nowell, Jeff Dowtin Jr.

SG: O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr, Gradey Dick, Javon Freeman-Liberty

SF: Scottie Barnes, Jalen McDaniels, Garrett Temple, Ron Harper Jr.

PF: Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa, Makur Maker

Bulls Lineup

Donovan said following Saturday's practice in Chicago that he'll use this week's final preseason games (Tues vs. Raptors, Thurs vs. TWolves) to ramp up starters' minutes. So those games likely will be the first LaVine/DeRozan/Vucevic appear in 4th quarter. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) October 16, 2023

PG: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Jevon Carter, Carlik Jones

SG: Zach LaVine, Coby White, Quenton Jackson

SF: DeMar DeRozan, Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips, Onuralp Bitim

PF: Patrick Williams, Torrey Craig, Terry Taylor, Justin Lewis

C: Nikola Vucevic, Andre Drummond, Adama Sanogo

The Line

It’s still preseason lol.

Remaining Raptors Preseason Schedule

Friday Oct 20 vs Wizards (in Toronto)