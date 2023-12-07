Dick’s 23 points not enough, 905 fall to Knicks

Gradey Dick put up 23 points, but the injury-riddled Raptors 905 still fell to 1-9 with a 121-109 loss at the hands of the Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

The 13th overall pick set his G League career-high in his fourth game on assignment and was a do-it-all performer on the day. He shot 7-15 from the field (3-7 from 3pt), picked up six rebounds, and even grabbed two steals.

Five different players on the 905 scored in double figures. Kevin Obanor and Jaysean Paige were right behind Dick with 20 points each, meanwhile, Kobi Simmons (12 pts/10 rebs) and Myles Burns (16 pts/15 rebs) each racked up double-doubles.

The 905 came into this game already down six players but still did its best and kept up with the Knicks in the first half. They relentlessly attacked the rim, highlighted by 36 first-half points in the paint.

That would’ve had them down just seven at the break had it not been for a buzzer-beating heave by Dylan Windler that rattled down and made it 64-54 at halftime instead.

However, despite the many impressive performances for the 905 (stop me if you’ve heard this before), the injury bug reared its ugly head…again.

Coming out of half the 905 looked like they were primed to make a comeback and win back-to-back games for the first time this season. Dick popped off in the third, scoring 11 points, which helped cut the lead down to as little as three points in the late stages of the frame.

But with Makur Maker (hand) and Ron Harper Jr. (shoulder), both leaving the game at different points in the second half and Jaylen Morris hampered after rolling his ankle, the 905 simply ran out of gas.

The Knicks lead ballooned to as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter as the depleted 905 couldn’t rally together another run. Westchester ultimately picked up a 12-point victory, their eighth win of the season.

Six Knicks players put up double-digit points, led by Isaiah Roby’s 25 on 11-16 shooting. Meanwhile, Jacob Toppin (younger brother of Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin) put up a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench.

Dick’s versatility

By the numbers, this wasn’t the 20-year-old’s most efficient game, as he shot a marginally better 7-14 from the field and 4-7 from distance in their lone win against the Maine Celtics. However, this was equally, if not more impressive of a showing considering how he was able to score.

Like most nights for the 905, shooting from beyond the arch was scarce (5-28), but they found success attacking the basket, and Dick astutely emulated that.

Instead of settling into his role as a shooter, which would’ve probably been easiest given that’s what he’ll be relied upon at the NBA level, Dick demonstrated an ability to read the game.

He found transition opportunities routinely and when he could get the defence off balance he took advantage of his chances.

It’s evident that Dick is finding a groove with this 905 squad and his game is benefitting thanks to that.

Up next

The 905 won’t have any time to get healthy before they return to action as they’ll visit the Long Island Nets tonight at 7:00 pm for the second leg of a back-to-back.

Long Island was the team that started the 905’s eight-game losing streak back on opening night and has held a 5-4 record since then.

Maybe things go differently this time given the 905 will have none of their opening-day starters available as pointed out by Blake Murphy on X (formerly Twitter). Only five rostered players are expected to be available against the Nets, hence the signing of three emergency players.