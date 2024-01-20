Quick Reaction: Raptors 100, Knicks 126

C+ S. Barnes 33 MIN, 9 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 4-14 FG, 0-3 3FG, 1-3 FT, 2 BLK, 3 TO, -15 +/- Tough night from Scottie who had to take the brunt of the Randle matchup with OG on the other side of the court. The shot wasn’t falling for him but NY is playing some of the best defence in the league and are almost perfectly built to halt players like Scottie.

A- R. Barrett 29 MIN, 20 PTS, 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 8-15 FG, 1-3 3FG, 3-9 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -14 +/- RJ came out looking for blood tonight which helped the Raptors get off to a hot start. He played well in his limited minutes but went a surprising 3-9 from the charity strike.

B J. Porter 21 MIN, 6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- Jontay was really impressive tonight, but still showed some limitations that he’ll need to work on. He was solid on defence early on and continues to show promise as a playmaker in Darko’s offence. In a game in which the Raps were hounded on the glass, it would have been nice to see him make a bit more of an impact there.

B+ I. Quickley 31 MIN, 12 PTS, 2 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-4 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -26 +/- Quickley didn’t have quite the offensive output in his return to NY that some might have hoped for, but showed perhaps his best game as a playmaker so far. Eleven assists to two turnovers is quite the performance for the young guard, but in a game where the Raptors were struggling on offense it would have been nice to see Quick more assertive for his own shot.

A- G. Trent Jr. 26 MIN, 16 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 6-10 FG, 4-8 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- There’s not much to complain about really when Gary hits his shots. He’s been on a heater as of recently and it’s been nice to see his defensive intensity pick up as well as he’s returned to the starting lineup.

C- D. Schroder 23 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Dennis’ usual spark off the bench was not to be found tonight. The shots and rim touches didn’t fall at the normal rate in a game where some shotmaking was desperately needed.

C B. Brown 22 MIN, 8 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 3-8 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -15 +/- Not the best follow-up from Brown’s stellar Raptors debut tonight in the Garden. As the broadcast mentioned numerous times, Brown takes half of his field goal attempts from the paint and the Knicks had it clogged the entire night. It’ll be interesting to see how he molds his game within this group going forward.

B- T. Young 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -11 +/- A solid performance from Thad who has had his minutes spike amid the Raptors roster moves. He clearly still has some juice in the tank even if what he’s being asked to do currently is a bit out of his skillset.

A G. Dick 16 MIN, 11 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 3-6 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Gradey’s performance is probably the only real positive we’ll hold on to from tonight. The Knicks dared him to shoot and he did. This is a giant step forward for the rookie, having a solid night of production on the road against a great defensive team. Not much else you can ask for really.

C+ C. Boucher 12 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-1 3FG, 1-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Less run than usual for Boucher tonight, but not sure it would have saved the Raptors much on a night where the shots just weren’t falling.