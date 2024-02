The Toronto Raptors are getting their work done early this year! They are trading Otto Porter jr., Kira Lewis, and a first-round pick. We don’t know what pick.

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade to send C Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/H14MTbDi3U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

I don’t know how to react to this trade because I don’t know if this is all there is. The Raptors might keep Olynyk, who is very very good, or they might reroute him. Agbaji is a young corner 3-point shooter and defender, and I expect the Raptors like him as a long-term piece. He will certainly stay in house.

More analysis to come.