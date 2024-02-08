Trade Deadline Open Thread: 2024 edition

10:35 am: We have movement! The Raptors have traded for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji, in exchange for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, per Woj. Okay, lots to write about now. I’ll be back.

10:30 am: There are some trades happening, but the major thing I’m seeing is that first-round picks aren’t being traded so much right now. Hield got three seconds. Xavier Tillman got seconds. Don’t be so certain the Raptors are going to get first-round picks if they sell off some of their veterans.

10:25 am: It’s not quite a finalized trade, but it’s something. Buddy Hield to the Sixers! Damn, I love that for them. He’s so good. Wait, it is finalized. Well the Sixers are really loading up for a championship run. Let’s hope Joel Embiid gets back healthy asap, because this team is unbelievably fun.

10:05 am: Seems like Bruce Brown is coveted. If I had to guess, I think the Bucks are the most natural trading partner. Dejounte Murray is a bigger priority for teams that would want Brown, and he seems like the domino that has to fall first. While there were rumours about his going to New Orleans, Chris Haynes is reporting that the Hawks-Pelicans conversations have halted. So don’t hold your breath on Brown — other stuff has to fall, leaguewide, for Brown to become the first phone call for many teams. Unless someone wants to just get something done early. So, you know, anything is possible. But I imagine the Brown deal isn’t going to happen until the afternoon at the earliest.

9:22 am: I’m back. Man oh man. Kid wouldn’t put on his shoes. Dog pulled the whole walk. Life goes on.

But do trades go on? Nothing so far. There’s usually nothing for a few more hours, at least. Based on the last few days, if a deal is already going to trade deadline day, it usually heats up around noon. A few things might trickle in before then, but that’s when things start flying in hot and heavy. So stay strapped in.

Howdy! Morning! Welcome!

As always, I'm going to be hanging out here throughout the day

This is the trade deadline open thread. So far, we have so many rumours about Bruce Brown destinations that I'm not even going to list them. Yesterday's was with Utah, I believe.

I am off to walk my dog and take my kid to daycare, so I’ll be back in about an hour. Let’s just hope nothing major happens before then.

