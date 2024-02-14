SpreadMoneylineOver/Under
Toronto Raptors+3.5 (-108)+144O 245 (-110)
Indiana Pacers-3.5 (-112)-172U 245 (-110)
View All Bets
Fan Duel Toronto Raptors

,

Trades, Going in the Tank and Kobe’s Statue – Confederacy of Dunks

"I fully regret agreeing to do this podcast" - interim co-Host of this podcast Brendan Halloran

by

It’s true what Bill Withers said, “just the two of us can make it if we try” – especially if he was talking about a compelling and fun basketball podcast episode because today it’s just Andy and Brendo talkin Raptors. We get into the trades, whether or not Wemby’s 10 blocks is truly impressive and why did Kobe disrespect Raptors fans directly in our E-Y-E by picking THAT moment for his statue?

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.

The Rapcast can be found wherever you download podcasts.

Previous: Canadian Roundup: The EuroCup