The Raptors have started winning again so naturally we blow it out of proportion and get excited about Pal-ins, play-offs and bad Clippers logos.

3 in a row babyyyyyyy!! The Raptors are on a winning streak and you better believe we get waaaaayyyy ahead of ourselves and start talking playoffs. Scottie stans BEWARE we also talk about how great Scottie is because YOU demanded it!

