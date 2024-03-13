Republic Rumble: RR’s 3on3 Tournament is Back! March 30 – 3 team spots left. Only 3 team spots left only. It’s that time of year again: Time to come out and dunk on the Raptors Republic crew. The (11th!) annual RR tournament is back! THE DETAILS: What: Republic Rumble – The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament When:…

Republic Rumble: RR’s 3on3 Tournament is Back! March 30 – 3 team spots left.

Only 3 team spots left only.

It’s that time of year again: Time to come out and dunk on the Raptors Republic crew. The (11th!) annual RR tournament is back!

THE DETAILS:

What: Republic Rumble – The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

When: March 30, 2024, at 12 PM

Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre – 50 Carlton St, Toronto, ON M5B 1J2, Canada (venue website, Google Maps)

Cost: The cost per team is $175, transferable to raptorsrepublic@gmail.com. Or payable via credit card here. All-Star Subscribers get 15% off and pay $150, or pay via credit card here.

HOW TO SIGN YOUR TEAM UP

Step 1: Pay the fee as noted above. This will reserve a spot for your team, after which we’ll follow up directly with you to get jersey sizes etc.

Step 2: There is no Step 2

RULES AND FAQS