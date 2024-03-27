Gameday: Knicks vs Raptors, March 27

Do the Raptors win again this season?

It’s a legitimate question. There are mercifully only 10 games left and eight of those opponents are over .500. Toronto’s current 11 game losing streak is its longest since the 2010-11 season where the team went 22-60 in year one post Chris Bosh.

Hell of a year that we will look back and chuckle at one day. From being sued by the Knicks, preventing the Pistons from achieving NBA futility, pizza party tracking, injuries galore and a potential betting scandal, its been one for the ages. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Knicks scope: 43-28, 4th in East | Offensive Rating: 12th (116.5) | Defensive Rating: 7th (111.8)

New York has wrestled the four seed back from Orlando and is only a half game back of Cleveland after winning six of its last seven. The Villanova boys are cooking right now. Jalen Brunson is All-NBA, Josh Hart has four triple-doubles this month. And Donte DiVincenzo just dropped a career-high 40 points on 11 threes (a Knicks record) against the Pistons on Monday.

This led to a bizarre comment from Monty Williams, that Hart responded to.

Unfortunately, this won’t be O.G. Anunoby’s return game. He has only played in three contests since January 29 with a lingering elbow injury. It remains to be seen if O.G. makes the trip at all, surely a video tribute will be waiting if he does. Of the five players involved in the December 30th Raptors-Knicks trade, only Precious Achiuwa will be suiting up. Malachi Flynn was dealt to Detroit. Precious has made 18 starts in 39 games as a Knick, averaging 8.4 points, 7.7 boards and 1.3 blocks.

Raptors scope: 23-49, 12th in East | Offensive Rating: 24th (112.2) | Defensive Rating: 24th (117.2)

Won’t be touching on Jontay Porter’s situation, which if true is disappointing considering it seemed like he was finally getting his hard earned break.

Gary Trent Jr. has led the team in scoring in three of the last four games. The Raptors as a whole are struggling to score for obvious reasons. They have failed to hit 100 in three of their last five, and haven’t cracked 110 in seven straight.

Javon Freeman-Liberty is getting opportunities to start and is coming off a career-high 15 points vs Brooklyn.

Kobi Simmons is the newest 10-day signing. He put up 7 points in 17 minutes on Monday. Jahmi’us Ramsey’s second 10 day contract expired.

Tip-Off: 7:30 pm EDT | TV: TSN 1, 4 | Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Knicks Lineup

O.G. Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) remain out. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) hasn’t played since December. Alec Burks (shoulder) is questionable.

PG: Jalen Brunson, Shake Milton

SG: Miles McBride, Alec Burks, DaQuan Jeffries

SF: Donte DiVincenzo, Bojan Bogdanovic

PF: Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Mamadi Diakite

C: Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims

Raptors Lineup

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett (conditioning) remain out. Jontay Porter (investigation) is out. It would be a surprise if Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl (hand) return this season. Ditto Chris Boucher (knee). DJ Carton (ankle) is also out.

PG: Javon Freeman-Liberty

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Kobi Simmons

SF: Gradey Dick, Jordan Nwora, Garrett Temple

PF: Ochai Agbaji, Bruce Brown, Jalen McDaniels, Mouhamadou Gueye

C: Kelly Olynyk

New York is favoured by two touchdowns and extra point (-13). Toronto has lost by more than 13 four times during this 11 game skid.