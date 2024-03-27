Canada Draws Egypt, Germany and Australia for the U17 World Cup

Canada (#9) slotted into Group D for the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, alongside:

Egypt (#23), silver at the 2023 FIBA U16 African Championship

Germany (#10), 5th at the 2023 FIBA U16 EuroBasket

Australia (#4), gold at the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship

The cohort of players who will participate at the U17 World Cup this summer for Canada recently finished 2nd at the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas. If you want an overview on some of my standout Canadian prospects, you can check out my tournament review here.

While this group seems like a competitive one, the good news is all teams qualify for the knockout stages. In addition, with the way the bracket shakes out, Canada avoids Junior Men’s powerhouses USA (#1), Spain (#2) and France (#3) until at least the Quarter-Finals, should they make it that far. The USA especially has an absolutely stacked cohort of players born in 2007.

At the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup, Canada limped to a 9th place finish. They’ll look to improve on that when the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup kicks off in Turkey on June 29th, 2024.