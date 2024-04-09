FIBA U18 AmeriCup Hosts Announced

Earlier today, FIBA announced in a press release that Buenos Aires, Argentina had been selected as the host city of the 2024 U18 AmeriCup, which runs from June 3-9th.

The draw has not been finalized as of yet, but all 8 teams move on to the knockout stages, which is pretty typical of a junior FIBA competition. Canada also typically finishes on the podium at the junior Americas level, winning bronze most recently at the 2022 U18 AmeriCup.

Projected as a mid-1st round pick in 2025 by @DraftExpress, Will Riley took home MVP honors @ the 2024 BWB camp. Only the 2nd Canadian since RJ Barrett to win it!



At 6'8" he is a ridiculous shot maker. Elite shooting touch off the dribble and off movement.



(A thread) https://t.co/1lM8c0nSI0 pic.twitter.com/jnGRy4heQ6 — Jonathan Chen (@jonathancchenn) February 27, 2024

After a couple weaker age cohorts over the last few years (Canada now ranks 9th in the FIBA Boys rankings), the class of 2025 (2006 birthyear) is one of the stronger groups of Canadian prospects in recent memory. Will Riley, Efeosa Oliogu, Spencer Ahrens, Marial Akuentok and Babatunde Durodola are all great long-term prospects that I’ve been tracking throughout the year. Hoping we get a good turnout this summer.