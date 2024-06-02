Canada’s U18 AmeriCup Roster Announced

With the tournament starting tomorrow, Canada Basketball has finally released the final U18 AmeriCup roster.

Olivier Rioux

Jalen Roane

Efeosa Oliogu

Marial Akuentok

Tristan Beckford

Tyrus Rathan-Mayes

Torian Lee

Ramogi Nyagudi

Jaion Pitt

Spencer Ahrens

Mathew Dann

Justus Haseley

The most notable omission is 6’9″ G/F Will Riley (The Phelps School), who is currently ranked 24th in ESPN’s Class of 2025 rankings. Riley is reportedly taking his official visit to Kentucky this week, while mulling a potential reclass decision to the Class of 2024.

Will Riley has confirmed the Kentucky official visit. It will take place June 4-6.



He will also visit Alabama either before or after. He doesn’t remember exact date. So either June 2 or June 7. https://t.co/nZ1a438mCj — Sam Lance (@slancehoops) May 25, 2024

Even with the Riley omission, this squad is still quite strong. Efeosa Oliogu (Overtime Elite, 6’5″) makes his long-awaited return to the Junior National Team after a couple summers playing on the AAU circuit. He’s been the prospect I’ve gotten to watch the most over the last year with how accessible the Overtime Elite games are.

Meanwhile, Spencer Ahrens (Sunrise Christian, 6’8″), makes his National Team debut. With his shooting and overall offensive skillset, I assume HC Diaz will use Ahrens a ton as a DHO hub. In the EYBL film I’ve watched this year, Ahrens has gotten a lot of reps in this playmaking hub role, so he should have some familiarity.

Finally, Marial Akuentok (Fort Erie, 6’9″) also joins the Team Canada for the first time in his career. He projects to be the starting C for this U18 team and uses his mobility and length to be an exceptional rim protector. Interestingly, he’s pretty right-hand dominant when it comes to contesting shots.

Canada was drawn into Group A and will face off against the Dominican Republic (June 3rd), Puerto Rico (June 4th) and Venezuela (June 5th) in the Group Stages. The full schedule of games can be found here.