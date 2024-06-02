Canada’s U18 AmeriCup Roster Announced

With the tournament starting tomorrow, Canada Basketball has finally released the final U18 AmeriCup roster.
- Olivier Rioux
- Jalen Roane
- Efeosa Oliogu
- Marial Akuentok
- Tristan Beckford
- Tyrus Rathan-Mayes
- Torian Lee
- Ramogi Nyagudi
- Jaion Pitt
- Spencer Ahrens
- Mathew Dann
- Justus Haseley
The most notable omission is 6’9″ G/F Will Riley (The Phelps School), who is currently ranked 24th in ESPN’s Class of 2025 rankings. Riley is reportedly taking his official visit to Kentucky this week, while mulling a potential reclass decision to the Class of 2024.
Even with the Riley omission, this squad is still quite strong. Efeosa Oliogu (Overtime Elite, 6’5″) makes his long-awaited return to the Junior National Team after a couple summers playing on the AAU circuit. He’s been the prospect I’ve gotten to watch the most over the last year with how accessible the Overtime Elite games are.
Meanwhile, Spencer Ahrens (Sunrise Christian, 6’8″), makes his National Team debut. With his shooting and overall offensive skillset, I assume HC Diaz will use Ahrens a ton as a DHO hub. In the EYBL film I’ve watched this year, Ahrens has gotten a lot of reps in this playmaking hub role, so he should have some familiarity.
Finally, Marial Akuentok (Fort Erie, 6’9″) also joins the Team Canada for the first time in his career. He projects to be the starting C for this U18 team and uses his mobility and length to be an exceptional rim protector. Interestingly, he’s pretty right-hand dominant when it comes to contesting shots.
Canada was drawn into Group A and will face off against the Dominican Republic (June 3rd), Puerto Rico (June 4th) and Venezuela (June 5th) in the Group Stages. The full schedule of games can be found here.