And Toronto’s biggest — if least surprising — domino has fallen.

ESPN Sources: Toronto Raptors All-Star guard Scottie Barnes intends to sign a five-year maximum rookie extension that could be worth up to $270 million. Barnes is the franchise cornerstone and will become the highest paid player in Raptors history. pic.twitter.com/c5efNmNl4a — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

This deal will be the largest in franchise history. Scottie Barnes has earned it and then some. A deal that will make both sides will go home happy. Surely, more to come soon.

