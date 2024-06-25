Best Scottie Comparisons and Fixing Tanking – Confederacy of Dunks

Our guy Curly from the Live by the 3 pod joins us for some off-season musings about the Scottie contract and the NBA’s tanking problems.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.
Scottie's big contract and the NBA draft spark this week's conversations with Curly from Live by the 3!
