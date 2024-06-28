U17 World Cup Roster Finalized

Kicking off tomorrow morning (June 29th) at 8:00 AM EST vs Germany, Canada’s U17 World Cup roster was officially unveiled.

Patrick Anamali

Jordan Charles

Quiten Ethier

Kole Grandison

Mahliq Guiseppi-Kitson

Stefan Ilic

Maxime Meyer

Paul Osaruyi

Miles Sadler

TJ St.Louis

Amari Upshaw

TJ Wal

All eyes will be on Paul Osaruyi, a 5 star prospect in the Class of 2027 and one of Canada’s highest ranked players in quite a while. I wrote a more in-depth piece last summer covering Osaruyi’s outlier touch if you’re interested in learning more about what makes him such a unique prospect in Canada’s talent pool. Despite being born in 2008 and being one of the younger players in the tournament, Osaruyi was named the 4th best prospect at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup by FIBA. It’s a lot of pressure to burden a 16 year old with, but I do think he’s tracking early on to be a high level talent.

In the backcourt, Class of 2026 guard Miles Sadler projects to be Canada’s starting PG and primary perimeter creator. Despite being undersized (5’11”), Sadler is a legitimate downhill threat with craft and burst who also has developed into a cerebral playmaker when he gets defenses in rotation. He’s one of Canada’s best guard prospects in a few age groups and I’m excited to catch more film over the next week. On the EYBL circuit, he has absolutely dominated against his age group, ranking 6th in PPG, 7th in AST and is tied for 10th in STL. I would expect Sadler to be among the tournament leaders in these same categories.

Stefan Ilic (who doesn’t turn 16 until September), Maxime Meyer, Mahliq Guiseppi-Kitson and Patrick Anamali round out some of the Canadian prospects I’ll be keeping a close eye on at the 2024 U17 World Cup in Turkey.

Canada will play Germany, Egypt and Australia in Group D play. The full schedule of games can be found here.