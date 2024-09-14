Former Toronto Raptor, Christian Koloko, Returns to the NBA

The former Toronto Raptors second round pick is - don't call it a comeback - coming back to the League.

A big collective sigh and universal hug to Christian Koloko.

The Toronto Raptors’ 33rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft is making a triumphant return to the League after sitting out the entirety of the 2023-24 season.

A return to the NBA, not, necessarily, to the Raptors.

Sources said the Lakers – in need for frontcourt help – are leaders to sign Koloko, the 22-year-old former Raptors second-round pick. He has been deciding among multiple teams and is now finalizing a commitment on a deal to make his NBA return. https://t.co/QEYw7Oqwvj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 14, 2024

Toronto released Koloko in January 2024 as part of the Pascal Siakam trade. Koloko had struggled with what was vaguely defined as “respiratory issues” since the previous offseason. Such issues lingered and threatened his career. Toronto cut its losses, regretfully so, to continue to reconstruct its roster.

Now, Koloko’s back. Rumours of his return had bubbled. The classic offseason social media hype train was choo-chooing hard for Koloko. Videos of him working out with Javale McGee – a worthy player to emulate – and Liz and running pick-ups with other NBA notables suggested he was, at least, able to play again.

Koloko was Toronto’s beacon of hope at the backup centre position. A perfect athletic, erratic foil to the plodding, reliable Jakob Poetl. Idealistically speaking, with a few [dozen] pounds of bulk and more experience, Koloko had much potential at just 24 years of age.

In his rookie season, he merely averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds in 14 minutes a game. There were, however, flashes of his projected potential. A long, roaming web of limbs that made even the highest of floaters contestable. In Arizona, he displayed such devastation against lesser opponents. Masai and company hoped for similar at the next level.

And, perhaps, he will now have his chance. Where, yet to be determined.

Anywhere, is good news for Koloko.