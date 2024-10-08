RJ Barrett out for the remainder of preseason

RJ Barrett’s preseason ends after picking up an injury in the first preseason game during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards on Sunday, October 6. The injury is being labelled as a sprained right AC joint.

same injury as Ja'Kobe! Will be out for the preseason and we'll be updated later — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) October 8, 2024

RJ Barrett was off to a spectacular start as he scored 17 points in just 14 minutes against the Wizards. The Toronto native will look to be back in time for the first game of the regular season which is just over two weeks away, as the Raptors tip off their regular season against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 23, The question is will RJ be out there for that game? Only time will tell.