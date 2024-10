This week our boy Adon Moss hops on the pod to talk about PRESEASON!

This week our boy Adon Moss hops on the pod to talk about PRESEASON! But also NBA point guards and Andy tells a story of how he ruined Kraft Hockeyville for everyone! Workin on a NIGHT SHED.

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.