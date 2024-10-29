Early Season Hot Takes – Confederacy of Dunks

https://youtu.be/ceLNu9Nsi2M

On this most recent episode of Confederacy Of Dunks Basketball Podcast, Hosts Freddie Rivas and Andy Hull welcome comedian, improviser, producer and all around hard core basketball fan Matt Mcready. The guys start off the pod by having an open conversation about the vibe around the Toronto Raptors in the beginning of this young season, not including the Denver Nuggets game. After they riff for a while they have fun with some hot takes league wide and end the podcast with a huge and very real interview from Nicola Jokic mid Raptors game.

The show kicks off with the trio analyzing the first three Raptors games, where they break down standout moments, player performances, and potential early-season trends. Freddie, Andy, and Matt talk about the heckler Freddie overheard and Andy brings up a good point about Horatio Sanz. Mogbo, Battle and Dick are all early highlights for the crew. Andy is also sure to not anger Scottie stans..

Things heat up in the next segment with some spicy takes. The guys come in hot with their boldest predictions, from sleeper playoff teams to unexpected player performances. Freddie is probably way too high on Banchero, and Matt thinks the bad teams are kinda good, which is good news for Raptors fans that want Cooper Flagg. Andy also says that Cooper Flagg is already a nickname.

Finally, the episode wraps with a “chat” with the big man himself, Nikola Jokic—well, sort of. They “interview” a hilarious, fictitious version of Jokic, offering an entertaining twist on a classic interview. This version of Jokic rides horses naked and has a problem with Jamal Murray’s Kraft Dinner choices. But hey, at least they love the owls in their barn, especially Library Card, the Owl that looks like a nerd. If you’re a Raptors fan or just love NBA takes with a side of laughs, this episode is a must-listen.

