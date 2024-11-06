NBA odds, betting preview (Nov. 6): Raptors vs Kings predictions

The Raptors have covered the spread in seven straight games and they'll be double-digit underdogs Wednesday against the Kings.

The Toronto Raptors will continue their season-long five-game road trip when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Toronto beat the Kings in an emotional contest just the other night, as RJ Barrett and Gradey Dick starred.

Toronto pushed Denver to the limit for the second straight time this season, falling 121-119 to the Nuggets on Monday night in the opener of the trip. RJ Barrett had a chance to win the game for the Raptors in the final seconds, but his three-point attempt rattled out. Toronto pushed Denver to overtime last week at Scotiabank Arena before eventually suffering a two-point loss.

Sacramento rebounded from a 131-128 overtime loss to the Raptors last Saturday with a 111-110 win over the Heat in Miami on Monday. The Kings have won four of their last five games after starting the season 0-2.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Raptors and Kings:

Raptors moneyline odds +400 Kings moneyline odds -550 Spread odds Kings -10.5 (-110), Raptors +10.5 (-110) Over/under odds Over 238 points (-110), under 238 (-110) Date/Time Nov. 6, 10:00 p.m. ET Game odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (2-6 SU, 7-1 ATS, 7-1 o/u)

The Raptors won outright and covered the spread as 9.5-point underdogs last week when these teams met, with the team clearly inspired by Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony at Scotiabank Arena. But this time around, the Kings will have home advantage, and Vince won’t be in the building to pump up the crowd and young Toronto squad.

Through eight games, the Raptors are tied for the best record in the NBA against the spread (7-1) with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they’ve played over the total in seven of those contests, tying them with the Atlanta Hawks for the best over record in the NBA.

The shorthanded Raptors have thrived offensively to this point, averaging 119.4 points per game (fourth in the NBA), while ranking sixth in pace factor (101.0). They were very successful against Sacramento’s defence last time around, and good offence is becoming a trend for this team.

Betting Sacramento Kings (4-3 SU, 3-3-1 ATS, 4-3 o/u)

DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis hold the best five-man offensive rating in the NBA this season (min. 40 MP), scoring 144.9 points per 100 possessions while also leading in net rating (38.1) and playing at the fifth-highest pace (106.08). All five of those players scored in double digits last week against Toronto, with three of them going off for 21 points or more.

The Kings rank fifth in offensive rating (116.0), 11th in defensive rating (111.1) and sixth in net rating (4.8), making them a well-rounded opponent for the Raptors.

Raptors vs. Kings injuries

F Scottie Barnes (eye), F Kelly Olynyk (back), and F Bruce Brown (knee) are out for the Raptors. G Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) is doubtful.

As for the Kings, G Kevin Huerter (illness) is questionable.

Raptors vs. Kings betting trends

The Raptors have covered the spread in seven straight games.

The over is 7-1 in Toronto’s last eight games.

The Kings are 3-1-1 ATS in their last five games.

The over is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings between these teams.

Raptors vs. Kings player prop trends

Gradey Dick has really been carrying the Raptors offensively, scoring 22 points or more over his last four games while averaging 27.25 per game during that span. He dropped 22 points on Sacramento last week, and he’s +100 to record over 20.5 points @ Pinnacle Sportsbook.

RJ Barrett is sharing the ball effectively lately, recording at least six assists in each of his last four games while averaging nine per game during that span. You can get him to record over 5.5 assists at -114 odds over at NorthStar Bets.

Barrett has recorded over 1.5 threes in five straight games, averaging 2.8 per game during that span. You can find the best odds @ FanDuel (-162) for him to exceed that mark again on Wednesday.

Domantas Sabonis has recorded a double-double in six straight games, but he’s a steep -600 to extend that streak at most online sportsbooks.

Raptors vs. Kings best bets

Raptors +11 spread (best odds -102 @ Pinnacle Sportsbook) . How can we not back the Raptors to cover this double-digit spread? They keep exceeding betting expectations by keeping games close against superior teams, and there’s no reason not to back them until they show otherwise.

. How can we not back the Raptors to cover this double-digit spread? They keep exceeding betting expectations by keeping games close against superior teams, and there’s no reason not to back them until they show otherwise. DeMar DeRozan over 24.5 points (best odds -105 @ Betano). Drake poked the bear by insulting DeRozan last Saturday, so the former Raptor should be highly motivated to put up some big numbers on Wednesday in response. DeRozan has scored 26 points or more in each of his last three games, including a 33-point performance against the Raptors a few days ago.

Greg’s Raptors betting record this season: 6-4, +1.63 units.