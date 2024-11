Welcome to the first episode of the NEW Confederacy of Dunks Game Show! This week we've got COD mainstay Matt McReady and The Disaster Show's own Filipe Dimas testing their basketball knowledge and talkin' bout Arby's. ITS A BOLD NEW DIRECTION FOR THE SHOW, check it out!

Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Confederacy of Dunks episodes are available separately as well.