‘I’m ready to hoop’: Raptors’ Bruce Brown has something to prove

It's about time for Bruce Brown to hang up the cowboy hat and put on a jersey.

Bruce Brown wants to set the record straight.

After the seventh-year wing was dealt to the Toronto Raptors last season as part of the return for Pascal Siakam, Brown’s body language and subpar play came into question. This prompted speculation that he didn’t want to be in Toronto and would be flipped in a subsequent deal.

Raptors are still formulating their plan on precisely how to proceed with Bruce Brown's $23 million team option; per @TheSteinLine



"Numerous rival teams have said they expect Toronto to pick up the option so Brown's expiring contract can function as a trade-friendly contract."… pic.twitter.com/N5eKr2BQEk — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) June 19, 2024

The Raptors SURELY have a first-round pick coming their way for Bruce Brown after giving one up in the Utah trade, right???



… right??? — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 8, 2024

The 28-year-old spoke candidly during his media availability on Saturday.

“I don’t know if y’all noticed, but last year I didn’t look really engaged or (had) not a lot of energy like I was in previous teams, because I was playing on one leg,” Brown said after practice. “I want that to be addressed: I know a lot of fans didn’t think I played with a lot of energy, and I didn’t want to be here — that’s on social media — but I do want to be here, I do want to play with these guys, it’s a great bunch of guys, great coaches, great organization, but I was literally playing on one leg. It was tough for me mentally, I couldn’t move the way I wanted, play defence the way I wanted, so it was tough.”

Soon the six-foot-five wing will shed his cowboy gear and get a chance to prove himself. Coach Darko Rajakovic confirmed on Saturday that Brown has entered the reconditioning phase of his rehab.

So, when can we expect a return to action?

“I’m very hopeful that at some point during this road trip he’s going to be on the floor and playing,” Rajakovic said.

"I know a lot of fans didn't think I played with a lot of energy and I didn't want to be here… I do want to be here." pic.twitter.com/j7l77SuZdx — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) November 23, 2024

Brown will aim to recapture his form from the 2023 Championship run with the Denver Nuggets, where he was a key contributor in their rotation. The NBA veteran has also consistently been one of the most versatile players in the league, demonstrating an ability to play all over the court, from point guard to small-ball centre.

Multiple facets of his game – including his astute cutting and capable screening – make him a good fit for Toronto’s roster. We got only a brief glimpse of it last year, but his pick n’ rolls with Scottie Barnes were fruitful.

“I’m ready to hoop,” Brown said. “… I can’t wait. I can’t wait.”

The Boston native averaged 9.6 points on 55.7 percent true shooting in 34 games with the Raptors last season, adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. In 2022-23 with the Nuggets, he averaged 11.5 points on 57.1 percent true shooting, with 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists.