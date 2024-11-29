All-Star Changes, But Do The Players Care? Plus Raps Win & more

This week on the podcast, Host Cathryn Naiker is joined by Guest Katie Heindl, and they dive into the exciting changes to the all-star game format. With the introduction of a four-team tournament structure, they ponder whether this will make the all-star game more thrilling or potentially lessen its competitive spirit. Cathryn and Katie share their thoughts on what this shift could mean for the players and the fans, while also discussing other ways the league might engage players more in the festivities and perhaps get them more excited about showcasing their skills.

The conversation then takes a turn as they focus on former Raptors player Fred VanVleet and his recent confrontation with a referee. This incident sparks a broader discussion about how the league could work on building better relationships between players and officials to ease the common frustrations that can arise during games. It’s clear that fostering a more positive environment is essential for everyone involved, and they offer some insightful ideas on how to improve communication and respect between both groups.

In their Raptors Homer segment, Cathryn and Katie take a look at the team’s performance after a month of the season. They celebrate the successes, highlighting standout moments, but aren’t afraid to point out areas that need improvement, having a candid chat about what is working well and what needs some TLC moving forward.

They also touch on Bruce Brown’s recent apology to fans for feeling like he didn’t give enough last season. Bruce Brown seems eager to make things right in Toronto and connect with the fan base, which is refreshing to see.

To cap it all off, the Hottie Highlight of the week features a conversation about Scottie Barnes and his new glasses. They debate on whether fans prefer Scottie’s red frames or black frames.

