Gameday: Heat @ Raptors, December 1

The Toronto Raptors face off against the Miami Heat for the second game in a row, this time at home. Toronto was defeated by Miani in their previous matchup but with such a quick turnaround, Toronto should be more accustomed to Miami’s tendencies and maybe be able to keep the game close and close them out.

Last game, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro combined for 49 points, and this was the bulk of Miami’s points. Butler was consistently finding his way into the paint and putting in push shots and layups, so tonight there should be an emphasis on keeping Butler out of the paint. Butler is a methodical scorer, he is very patient on his drives so staying on your feet is a priority, and with some more help in the gaps, Butler should be slowed down. Miami is not a team that has talent up and down the roster, so there are certain players, particularly in their starting lineup you can help off of.

In Tyler Herro’s case, his damage came out of many pick n’ rolls, and mostly from shooting the ball. Guarding a Herro and Bam Adebayo pick n’ roll is no easy feat because Bam can do damage if you overextend on Herro, but Herro with room to shoot is dangerous as well. Screen navigation will be crucial in containing this action.

Offensively for Toronto Jakob Poetl had a big game, due to Miami switching smaller players onto him and him punishing the mismatch. Miami likes to switch on defense, and they like to play zone on defense, so taking advantage of favorable matchups from these switches is crucial, along with concerting on the shooting opportunities that come from their zone possessions. Last game was fairly close throughout its duration, but toward the end the defense just began to fall apart, which ultimately led to the loss. If their defense can hold up, then Toronto has a good shot to win this game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Miami Heat

PG: Tyler Herro

SG: Duncan Robinson

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Haywood Highsmith

C: Bam Adebayo

Toronto Raptors

PG: Scottie Barnes

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Ochai Agbaji

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Heat

Kevin Love (Back) – Questionable

Terry Rozier (Foot) – Probable

Duncan Robinson (Glute) – Probable

Raptors

Gradey Dick (Calf) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Elbow) – Out

Bruce Brown Jr. (Knee) – Out

Kelly Olynyk (Back) – Out