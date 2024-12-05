Scottie Barnes & RJ Barrett Figured It Out – Pull Up Tre w/ Samson

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath talk about the latest in the Raptors world, but mostly about Scottie Barnes & his stardom + development.

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath talk about the latest in the Raptors world, but mostly about Scottie Barnes & his stardom + development.

One of Canada’s favorite basketball podcasts is back!

Samson & Trevon are wishing on a play-in tournament and a massive jump in the lottery up to nab the second #1 overall pick in the Raptors history.

First things first, now that the Raptors have crept out of the bottom third in the league defensively, what is motivating it? Is defensive rebounding with Scottie Barnes coming back the lone solve? Or is there more at play here regarding how they defend as a team? And also focusing a little bit on how Barnes erased Pascal Siakam from the Pacers-Raptors game.

RJ Barrett has settled in wonderfully as the 2/1B option in Toronto’s offense, as his pick n’ roll play continues to fuel so much of what the Raptors do, and his efficiency has come around in a huge way: averaging 25.3ppg/6.6rbs/5.6asts on 63% TS since Barnes’ return to the lineup.

ESPN’s 25 under 25 list came out, and they placed Barnes 11th! How high can Trevon & Samson argue him up the list? Here’s a hint: it’s higher than 7th!

Samson provides a long opinion with lots of supporting stats around the Barnes development dialogue. Basically: drive or shoot? And which do you want to see a lot of?

The fellas revisit the iconic Primo Pasta & Sauce commercial from Andrea Bargnani and consider how he would do in the league today.

Finally, the fellas preview the Thunder game & discuss getting Trevon credentialed.

Have a blessed day.

