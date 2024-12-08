Immanuel Quickley will fit right in

Samson Folk takes a deep dive into how Immanuel Quickley will fit on the Raptors once he’s back.

Immanuel Quickley shot 73-percent on threes off of screens last season as a Raptor. He also shot 34% on guarded C&S threes last season (pretty good), and 47% on unguarded C&S threes (elite). This aspect of his game helps supercharge the plays he’s involved in as a shooter and adds a lot of spacing to a Raptors offense that desperately needed it. A lot of the Raptors classic plays — Spain Leak, the Fred VanVleet flex screen into the pin-down, 77 shallow — feature Quickley as the finesse shooter to add a needed level of danger.

On ball, Quickley struggled a bit last year, putting up middle of the road (55th percentile) pick n’ roll numbers as the ball handler, and struggling greatly to score inside the arc, where he shot 34-percent on 2-point attempts. He also struggled immensely operating out of handoffs. A small antidote for Quickley’s driving is for him to extend his dribble deeper into the paint, and to be a little bit more resilient against digs from the wing.

Quickley’s estimated return, per ESPN, is Dec. 19th. He’s been out of the Raptors lineup with a partially torn UCL since Nov. 10th. He’s only played one full game this whole season — Nov. 9th against the Los Angeles Clippers — and even then, he was on a minutes restriction. It’s been a hard luck season so far, to be sure.

Across 914 possessions last season, the 3-man lineup of BBQ was a +3.8 per 100 possessions. If you change that to include Jakob Poeltl, the 4-man lineup was +11.5 points per 100 possessions – good for a 95th percentile ranking. Their biggest strengths on offense? Getting to the rim often, and hitting a very high percentage of the threes they take.

