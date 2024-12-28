Top Raptors Stories of 2024: Is Jakob Poeltl set to have a career year?

Welcome to Raptors Republic’s new New Year tradition. As decided by you, the readers, it’s time to dive into the 10 most-most read editorials of the year at Raptors Republic. You can find the full top-10 list of released articles for 2024 (as each one is released) here.

I limited the list to editorials because news items and other pieces can often have more reads than columns. But these pieces — and I’m including post-game pieces — are the ones that take the most work, and in my eyes have the most value. So they’re the ones included in this list.

The year of 2024 has been one defined maybe most by change for the Toronto Raptors. Toronto traded OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett only two days before the year began. Then less than three weeks later, the Raptors traded Pascal Siakam away. A few weeks after that, the Raptors traded for Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk at the trade deadline. So 2024 began with major player movement, and much of Raptors Republic’s coverage to end the 2023-24 season reflected that. You’ll see a number of pieces covering those deals, or the impacts of them, on this list.

Then 2024-25 has largely been defined by an inability for Toronto to put all its new pieces on the floor at the same time. The presumptive starting lineup of Quickley – Gradey Dick – RJ Barrett – Scottie Barnes – Jakob Poeltl has played zero minutes together. Despite that, optimism has infused virtually every minute on the floor. Far more than would be expected for a team that is so far below .500. Stories of success and development abound — which also is reflected in our coverage, as well as on this list. It turns out, readers like the positive stories.

Without further ado, the No. 4 most-read story at Raptors Republic of 2024: “Is Jakob Poeltl set to have a career year?” by Esfandiar Baraheni.

He’s selfless offensively, doing the dirty work, setting screens for Immanuel Quickley, sealing off defenders to create driving lanes for RJ Barrett, and connecting with Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick on cuts off of high-post actions that are the bread-and-butter of Darko Rajakovic offensive system because he trusts in the wise big man to make the right play. His finishing in the short roll is elite — ranking in the 90th percentile among all players in his position in the short mid-range area, finishing on over 55 percent of his looks in his time in Toronto, according to Cleaning The Glass. Despite not being the jump-out-the-gym type, he still does well at the rim, finishing over 75 percent of his looks. All of this makes life easier in the Raptors’ ecosystem. More than easier, it’s required for the ecosystem to even exist. It provides an environment that helps nurture the growth of BBQ and Dick. If Toronto were a greenhouse, Poeltl would be the sprinkler system, ensuring each player (or plant) is well-fed. Without him, growth could wither on the vine.

You can read the rest of the piece here. And tune in tomorrow for number 3!