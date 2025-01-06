NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 6): Bucks vs. Raptors predictions

The Bucks, who are dealing with a nasty virus circulating amongst their players, have struggled since winning the NBA Cup.

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up a three-game homestand when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Scotiabank Arena on Monday.

After snapping an 11-game losing streak with a 130-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets on New Year’s Day, the Raptors fell 106-97 to a shorthanded Magic squad on Friday to get back to their losing ways.

The Bucks are also in a bit of a funk lately, dropping four of their last five games, including a 105-102 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Bucks and Raptors:

Bucks moneyline odds -280 Raptors moneyline odds +230 Spread odds Bucks -7 (-110), Raptors +7 (-110) Game total Over 230 points (-110), Under 230 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Milwaukee Bucks (17-16 SU, 14-19-1 ATS, 14-20 o/u)

It’s been a roller coaster of a season for the Bucks, who opened the season with losses in six of their first seven games before finally turning things around to claim the NBA Cup last month. Now, the Bucks are been dealing with a serious virus that has victimized seven players on the roster over the last few weeks, a major reason for their most recent dip in performance. Star guard Damian Lillard was one of the affected players. “I’ve never been that sick before in my entire life,” Lillard told Sports Illustrated.

Milwaukee has perhaps been one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA (aside from its Cup win) to this point, but there’s still reason for optimism with the Bucks holding down fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record just one game above .500.

From a betting perspective, bettors should know that the Bucks boast a potent attack from long range, ranking eighth in 3-point field goals per game (14.3) while converting those chances at an elite 38.3 percent (second in the NBA). Lillard, AJ Green, and former Raptor Gary Trent Jr. are all averaging over two 3-pointers per game this season, with Lillard leading the team with 3.4 per game.

Betting Toronto Raptors (8-27 SU, 20-13-2 ATS, 18-17 o/u)

The Raptors couldn’t take advantage of a Magic squad that was missing three of its top four scorers on Friday night. Orlando put the clamps on the Raptors while converting on 19 of its 44 attempts (43 percent) from long range, exposing Toronto’s recurring weakness to guard the perimeter this season. Milwaukee will no doubt take the same approach by firing at will from deep on Monday against the Raptors.

Toronto’s leading scorer, RJ Barrett, didn’t suit up on Friday due to an illness that has kept him out of action since Dec. 29. Despite having a full weekend to recover, he’ll still take a questionable designation into Monday’s contest with the Bucks, but it appears as though he has a good chance of suiting up.

Bucks vs. Raptors injuries

G Andre Jackson Jr. (illness) is questionable for the Bucks. F Giannis Antetokounmpo (right patella/illness) and F Khris Middleton (ankle/illness) are probable.

Barrett (illness) is questionable for the Raptors.

Bucks vs. Raptors betting trends

These teams have split the past 10 meetings, with the Raptors covering the spread in six of those contests.

Toronto is 12-6-1 ATS at home this season.

The Bucks are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Bucks vs. Raptors player prop trends

Brook Lopez has beaten his points line of 9.5 in eight of his last 10 and at a 62 percent rate this season. He’s around -120 to exceed this mark against the Raptors, who give up the 23rd-most points to opposing centres.

Gradey Dick has been an excellent bet recently to beat his rebounds + assists line of 4.5, accomplishing the feat in 11 straight games. He’s around -135 to exceed that mark on Monday.

Antetokounmpo has recorded six straight double-doubles, a feat he’s achieved in 24 of his 28 games (86 percent) this season. There’s no value in backing him to notch another double-double on Monday, though, at around -375 odds.

Immanuel Quickley has recorded back-to-back double-doubles since returning from an elbow injury. He’s +375 to make it three games in a row.

Bucks vs. Raptors best bets