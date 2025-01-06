Raptors 905 weekly preview: A.J. Lawson and 905 hit the road

Welcome to the Raptors 905 weekly preview! This is a piece that will drop every week, previewing what is to come throughout the next seven days for the Raptors 905. Let’s start with last week, however, when Mississauga’s team hosted the Austin Spurs for a pair of games to close out their four-game home stand.…

Let’s start with last week, however, when Mississauga’s team hosted the Austin Spurs for a pair of games to close out their four-game home stand. The 905 would split those games, allowing the lowest amount of points all season in game one (85), before the roles were reversed in game two when the 905 scored the least amount of points they had all season (84).

Both Jamison Battle and Jonathan Mogbo were sent down as reinforcements from the senior team for these games, and they paid dividends.

The undrafted sharpshooter Battle didn’t miss a shot from deep, going 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. The Ohio State alum averaged 11.5 points, six rebounds, and one steal. The 23-year-old competed on defence as well, staying out of foul trouble and sliding his feet well.

Mogbo wasn’t the most impactful offensively, only averaging seven points and three assists, but he was impactful elsewhere. The rookie rebounded the ball and defended extremely well, stuffing the stat sheet, averaging 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks. The 23-year-old showed off a couple of euro steps, cut well, and defended a multitude of guys, including former 905 and Raptors guard Malachi Flynn.

Toronto’s former 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft played 11 games for the 905 and a whopping 175 for the big club, making his return to Canada this season. The 26-year-old averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, two assists, and two steals over the pair of games, using his quickness off the dribble and 3-point shot to get his buckets.

Overall, the junior Raps are now 2-2 in the regular season and 7-13 overall on the year.

Raptors 905 schedule for the week of January 6 to January 13:

Date Time Opponent Fri, Jan 10 7:00 pm ET @ Maine (Celtics) Sat, Jan 11 7:00 pm ET @ Maine (Celtics)

The Dinos begin a four-game road trip with back-to-back matchups against the Maine Celtics this week. These teams had already matched up twice this season, once in late November when Maine won 121-114 and once in mid-December in the 905’s final tip-off tournament game, where they won 115-114.

In the most recent contest, the Canadian contingent of A.J. Lawson, Eugene Omoruyi, and Quincy Guerrier were the reason the 905 pulled out the win.

The newest Raptors two-way Lawson finished with 34 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. The 24-year-old continues to use his elite speed and athleticism to push the pace in transition and get downhill.

Omoruyi also dropped 34 points in that one, to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, and three steals. The Toronto, Ontario, raised forward’s efficient, powerful game has been on full display since he signed with the 905 and has been one of the league’s best players.

Guerrier has fallen out of Raptors 905 head coach Drew Jones’ favour recently, but the Montreal, Quebec native has played the Celtics extremely well this season. Across the two games, the 25-year-old is averaging 23 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Guerrier defends multiple positions and brings energy and athleticism to the Dinos’ lineup.

The name circled on the top of the scouting report for the Celtics is JD Davison. Maine’s all-time leading scorer is in the top five in the G League (of players who have played 10 or more games) in both points (24.8) and assists (8.0) per game. The 22-year-old plays at his own pace, controls the tempo of the game, and can use his strength and athleticism to get to the rim, creating shots for himself and others along the way.

Make sure to check back at Raptors Republic after every Raptors 905 game for the recap, and now every week for a preview.