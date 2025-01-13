NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 13): Warriors vs. Raptors predictions

The Warriors are 5.5-point favourites over the Raptors on Monday despite having four players listed on their injury report.

The Toronto Raptors will try and snap a five-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto is coming off a 123-114 loss to the Pistons in Detroit on Saturday. The Raptors went 0-3 (1-2 against the spread) on their recent three-game road trip that also included stops in Cleveland and New York.

The Warriors are coming off a 108-96 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. They’ll be playing the third contest of their current four-game road trip that will end Wednesday in Minnesota.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Warriors and Raptors:

Warriors moneyline odds -210 Raptors moneyline odds +175 Spread odds Warriors -5.5 (-110), Raptors +5.5 (-110) Game total Over 229.5 points (-110), Under 229.5 (-110) Date/Time Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Golden State Warriors (19-19 SU, 18-19-1 ATS, 16-22 o/u)

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Gary Payton III all didn’t play due to injury last Friday against the Pacers, so having the weekend off to rest and recover was certainly beneficial to them heading into this matchup.

Curry, Kuminga, and Wiggins are the team’s top three scorers this season and account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring, so it’s good news that two of those three (Curry and Wiggins) aren’t listed on the team’s injury report Monday (see the below section for more details).

The Warriors’ bench is averaging 46 points per game, second in the NBA behind Memphis (46.9), so there are talented players that can step up to fill the current void left by injuries.

Bettors should also know that the Warriors have played in 23 clutch games (games in which the score is within five points or less in the final five minutes of the game), the second-most in the NBA this season behind Minnesota (25). They’ve posted an 11-12 record in those games, but this stat is significant given Monday’s 5.5-point spread in favour of Golden State, which typically plays close games.

Betting Toronto Raptors (8-31 SU, 21-16-2 ATS, 21-18 o/u)

The Raptors are finally healthy, but that hasn’t had a positive impact on their record. They’ve dropped 16 of their last 17 games and enter play Monday with the third-worst record in the league, behind New Orleans (8-32) and Washington (6-31). This isn’t a bad thing, though, from a draft lottery perspective this summer.

Defensively, the Raptors are a complete mess. Their 117.8 team defensive rating is tied for the second-worst mark in the league, and they rank in the bottom 10 in blocks, opponent points off turnovers, opponent second-chance points, opponent fast-break points, and opponent points in the paint. Bench players like Jamal Shead can help ramp up opposing turnovers, but they give it back with increased fouls.

Warriors vs. Raptors injuries

G Gary Payton III (calf), G Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), and F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) are out for the Warriors. F Draymond Green (disc) is questionable.

Immanuel Quickley (hip) is questionable for the Raptors.

Warriors vs. Raptors betting trends

The over is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings.

Toronto is 12-7-1 ATS at home this season.

The over is 13-7 in Toronto’s home games this season.

The under is 12-6 in Golden State’s road games this season.

Warriors vs. Raptors player prop trends

Buddy Hield has beaten his assists line of 1.5 in five straight games, averaging 3.8 per game during that span. He’s around -115 to exceed this line.

Scottie Barnes has registered a double-double in back-to-back games and at a 42 percent rate this season. He’s around +150 to record one Monday.

RJ Barrett has scored 20 points or less in four of his last five games with a median of 17 points in that span. He’s around -125 to record under 21.5 points.

Warriors vs. Raptors best bet